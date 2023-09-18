This 4 Bedroom original Farmhouse is situated on 10 acres, 7 which are tillable. Machine shed 43x80(room1:17x40concrete floor, room2:41x61 gravel). Beautiful Hand carved Original Woodwork. Master is located on main level which includes master bath and office area. Eat-in Kitchen, separate Dining Room with gas fireplace & built-ins. Laundry room was an addition. Upstairs you will find the additional 3 bedrooms, bonus room & 1/2 bath. Basement has outside entrance. 200 Amp electrical. Attached Garage has generator & Gas Heater. Hardwood under carpet(except Kitchen & Bathrooms). Hot water heat '21. Private Well but City water is available. Septic tank '08. Roof '08. Anderson Windows replaced '08. High Velocity Central Air . Central Vac. Pool table & Appliances stay. Owner willing to rent acreage & plant. All Crop revenue from 2023 will go to current owner.