Investor special! Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants in the heart of Decatur this 4 bedroom, 2 bath two story home is waiting for you to restore the beauty that once was! Sold as is. Check out this fantastic opportunity today!
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $10,000
