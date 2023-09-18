No more dreaming of the perfect property, it's here now. Driving down private road thru large trees, you arrive at a spectacular one-of-a kind homesite. Sitting on 4+ excellently maintained acres +additional wooded acreage at south end this custom quality build contemporary home has all the features you could dream of and a few you never thought of. 4-5 BR, 3 car att. garage, 3 FP, 3.5 baths and a 3-level rear deck that will hold all the family for fantastic reunion or wedding photos. Main level has an open floor plan, LR w FP #1, DR, open kitchen + family area/informal dining. Primary BR (FP #2), w large WN shower, private water closet room, beautiful maple cabinetry w granite counters, and WN closet. Second private suite sits at other end of home, exercise room could be 5th BR, a 4-season sunroom walks out to side deck for sunsets. Work from home? need your private space? Spiral stairs lead to loft. Lower level w/daylight windows WO to patio/deck and massive manicured backyard. A dyno mite combination game room/home theater FP #3, BR 3 & 4, 1.5 baths, and laundry room round out the lower level. Still need more? Of course, there are facilities for all your toys. A 40 x 60 x 16 metal framed (concrete floor) building 12' and 14' doors tall enough for adding a lift plus heated area for winter tinkering. Still more! an additional building and a small coop. Owners have loved and maintained this home with newer zoned heat pump, roof, WH, water conditioner. CALL NOW!!