This home is on a 1.47 acre parcel with a detached oversized 2 car garage and nice barn. Located outside of Lovington - you are only a short travel time to the surrounding towns. The kitchen was renovated in June of 2023 for a fresh modern update. The bedrooms in this home are all large and the master is located on the main floor. The hardwood flooring throughout is stunning along with the updated interior paint. Outside there are two fenced areas for animals along with and established garden and fruit trees. The deep detached garage with newer doors is great for year round parking. The barn has a huge carport next to it to store vehicles or equipment. Inside the barn you will find several horse stalls and well maintained concrete. The propane tank is owned on this property as well. This property is priced to sell, make sure to call to set up your private showing today!