Looking for a place to relax and unwind, this beautiful Oreana home is one of a kind and a must see! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room with a beautiful brick fireplace, a breakfast nook with a view of the pool and covered patio is just the beginning. Don't miss the finished family room in the basement, and the TONS of storage space and exercise room in the unfinished area. Recent kitchen updates included tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, an extra large quartz island for barstools, and newer stainless steel appliances. New flooring, brand new roof, pool liner, new lighting and updated paint throughout gives a fresh and inviting atmosphere. The outdoor living space this home offers is breath taking! A large koi pond that is virtually maintenance free, boasts 10 waterfalls and is built to last. The brick patio is a shaded area to sit and enjoy the quiet neighborhood. Call today to schedule your showing, this one won't last long!