This centennial home is full of potential! The living room welcomes you with high ceilings and a main floor master bedroom. The kitchen is a great size and has plenty of room to customize. Laundry area is on the first floor along with a few bonus rooms for storage, play areas, and more! The breezeway leading to the two garage makes winter months bearable and has a carport for extra covered parking. Upstairs there are four bedrooms with walk-in closets. There is also a full basement for additional storage along with a shed outside. This is a great home for the price, call to schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in LOVINGTON - $95,000
