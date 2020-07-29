Open house to answer questions, solicit idea for Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization Project

The planned revitalization project includes a 24-square-block area bounded by South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper Street. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is providing $1.2 million to help with the three-phase plan, the first phase of which will include the demolition of abandoned houses in the project area. Phase 2 is slated to include the rebuilding of public infrastructure, including streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting, alleys, surveillance cameras and some underground utilities that may be disrupted by surface infrastructure work. Phase 3 is slated to include construction and possible rehabilitation of moderate-income housing appropriate to the neighborhood that helps attract residents and additional investment into the neighborhood.