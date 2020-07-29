Open house to answer questions, solicit idea for Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization Project

DECATUR — The city of Decatur is hosting an open house to answer questions and solicit ideas related to the planned Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization Project.
The open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, at the Gateway Community Center, 1145 E. Cantrell St.
The planned revitalization project includes a 24-square-block area bounded by South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper Street. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is providing $1.2 million to help with the three-phase plan, the first phase of which will include the demolition of abandoned houses in the project area. Phase 2 is slated to include the rebuilding of public infrastructure, including streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting, alleys, surveillance cameras and some underground utilities that may be disrupted by surface infrastructure work. Phase 3 is slated to include construction and possible rehabilitation of moderate-income housing appropriate to the neighborhood that helps attract residents and additional investment into the neighborhood.
The planned city project dovetails with the construction already underway of a new Johns Hill School building in the designated area which is part of the Decatur School District’s BOLD facilities plan.
Those with questions about the open house can call Richelle Irons at (217) 424-2864.
Some of what the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has funded in Macon County
Community Care Campus
Decatur school district
Macon County recycling facility
Macon County
City of Decatur
Macon County
Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center
Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
Dove Inc.
Children's Museum of Illinois
Macon County
United Way
City of Decatur
Law Enforcement Training Center
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Other donations
Other donations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!