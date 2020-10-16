COATES: How to tell us about news in your community

My grandma's police scanner resembled a toaster oven, with assorted knobs and little red lights that would fire left to right and right to left as the device honed in on a frequency.
Hovering on one, then another, the device's crackly speaker would broadcast a volley of codes and numbers about a traffic stop or disabled vehicle or some other public safety activity.
Today, as an editor, I still use that kind of information in running our news organization. The bedrock of that work is getting intel about what's going on to report on our community.
That's why we've recently introduced a new and easier way for you to communicate directly with our journalists.
It's called News Tip and is accessed through our website, herald-review.com.
It works like this: Tapping on the upper left of the navigation bar unfolds a menu with the new News Tip link. Opening it leads to a submission form, where you can send us tips and story ideas. That message is then relayed to the newsroom.
Central Illinois reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry are launching a new podcast, “Long Story Short.”
Our goal is to provide a fast-track way to get in contact with our team. That's especially essential in breaking news situations, when we're working to track down, verify and publish information for our growing digital audience.
You can help us in this effort. If you see a major car crash, fire or other public safety news, tell us about it through News Tip.
We're also looking for tips about issues and topics we should be reporting on. Some of our most important work has started because of tips from the public. If you know of something we should investigate, our newsroom would love to hear from you.
All of this is about providing another link to our audience. Like you, we're eager to reconnect in person once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. We're looking forward to resuming our regular reader events just as soon as that happens. Your feedback about the work we do is crucial to our future.
So if you see breaking news, have a suggestion or want to talk with the newsroom, check out our new News Tip feature.
My grandma would approve.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.
