COATES: Support of local journalism lets us tell your story

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And that's what makes this work important.

Amid these unfathomable times, our journalists have been reporting on the issues important to you — from elections and school board meetings to car crashes, weather warnings and watchdog journalism. We've been a part of candidate debates, reported on civil unrest and served as the eyes and ears for our readers day after day.

In fact, it's the support of readers — via your story ideas and feedback, and financially through your subscription dollars — that means we can continue the work we love. There's a direct connection between your subscription and us having the resources to report on the community.

For that investment, we thank you. I encourage you to tell others to join you in helping us. Our digital subscriptions start at $3 for three months, which unlocks all of the crucial reporting about our community, plus photos, video and so much more.

That's a bargain price for something so significant.

We appreciate you reading us.