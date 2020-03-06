Column: Coronavirus perfect excuse for my campaign against salad bars and ladle lickers

And I’m trying to add my own warning about those hot food and salad bars that are out there.

Since many liberal journalists are politically weaponizing the new coronavirus -- one columnist at The New York Times wants to call it “Trumpvirus” -- I might as well join the club and use the virus for my own political purposes.

I want those salad/hot bars wiped off the face of the earth because they have always bothered me, even before the coronavirus panic.

Why hasn’t the government outlawed them? Why hasn’t that soup sipper been arrested?

And what’s the proper deterrent?

I’d ship him to North Korea. If he tried it there -- even if they did have food -- his entire family would be gone by now.

The problem with contagious viruses is that people panic because they know that others don’t follow the rules, like the guy with the ladle.

Yes, it would be an overreaction to go medieval on the guy and lop off his hand and take his tongue. We are not living in the Dark Ages, yet, despite what Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying to do to the republic. This isn’t “Game of Thrones.”

