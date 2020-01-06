Column: Dear Indiana and Florida: Our population loss, your gain

What gets lost in the numbers is the ripple effect. Those 223,000 people won’t be paying taxes in Illinois -- not income, sales, property, gasoline, alcohol, cigarette, cannabis, you name it. They won’t be buying homes or cars or groceries or home goods. They’re not raising kids here, buying school supplies or signing them up for sports. They’re not opening new businesses or expanding existing ones. Just about every corner of the Illinois economy is affected by population loss. Even the funeral business.

“Every year more and more people choose not to return to Illinois, even to be buried,” a funeral director emailed us. “I don’t handle their funeral, the men who make burial vaults don’t make them or service them, grave diggers don’t dig their graves, and florists don’t sell flowers. That’s just a short list.”

Also suffering economic loss from population drops: local churches, charities and nonprofits that attract in-state donors. Even, gulp, newspapers.

“I just got done canceling our Tribune subscription that I have been reading since I was about 10,” a departing Lake County resident emailed last summer. He moved his family to Texas, even though they lost more than half of their investment in their home due a sale price that hadn’t caught up to its previous worth.