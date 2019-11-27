Column: Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan and Caesar know the political truth: Only the most trusted can betray you.

He can trust no one, not even the “Most Trusted of the Trusted,” a group of Commonwealth Edison lobbyists and other insiders put together by longtime Madigan loyalist and ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain.

McClain, who has not been charged and is now retired, reportedly asked the “Most Trusted of the Trusted” to contribute to select Democratic candidates to help Madigan maintain control of the House.

McClain also asked them to help take care of Madigan loyalist Kevin Quinn, whom Madigan was forced to fire after allegations emerged that Quinn sexually harassed women.

This revelation recently reported by the Tribune is a disaster for Madigan on several fronts. Yet, Democratic women legislators, so quick to use #MeToo as a cudgel on others, are relatively silent.

But in 2018, as Madigan was publicly on the side of women in the Kevin Quinn matter, writing an op-ed in the Tribune stating, “I have made it a personal mission to take this issue head-on and correct past mistakes. I wish I would have done so sooner,” something else was happening.

Madigan’s “most trusted” were taking care of Quinn on the side.