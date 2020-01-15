Column: Mike Madigan squashes legislative probe of that email about a rape. If he were a Republican, he’d be gone

The Democratic majority will choose a president. And the Republican minority will choose a minority leader.

Republican state Sen. Bill Brady, of Bloomington, who has run for governor several times and lost, wants to keep his post as minority leader.

But Brady has seriously compromised himself ethically. In another story reported by WBEZ, Brady is personally cashing in on the electronic gaming business, an industry that is regulated by the state.

State gaming makes profits by betting on the people of Illinois to lose. With his fingers sticky from that gaming pie, Brady isn’t the least bit credible.

The Democrats have long made Republicans look like fools. If the GOP maintains Brady as their leader, they’d be adding the trappings of a clown.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the billionaire who bought the governor’s office, has his billions in offshore accounts and lusts for the power to heap income taxes on the rich. But believe this, the middle class will not be spared.

Pritzker’s problem? He wants to be liked. Eventually, he’ll get over it and assume control of the Democratic Party he’s already bought, when Madigan finally goes.