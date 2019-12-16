Column: Republicans are right. Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump from the start.

From the moment he took office, Donald Trump’s impeachment was inevitable. Democrats knew it. Republicans knew it too.

Democrats can pretend as though they were willing to give Trump a chance to prove that he could be a better president than they knew in their hearts he was incapable of being. But that would be a lie. Democrats never trusted him -- not for a single moment.

This week, House Democrats will get what they have craved for three years. They are expected to vote to impeach the 45th president of the United States.

No one was “out to get” Trump or to trap him, as Republicans insisted throughout the impeachment hearings. There was no need to. All Democrats had to do was wait. They knew it would only be a matter of time before Trump dug his own hole and buried himself deep inside it.

Democrats were never the dragons Trump needed to slay, though. His reckless impulsiveness and his deep-seated insecurities were his greatest enemies. His insatiable need to prove his legitimacy as president was the Achilles heel that enveloped him in controversy during much of his first term in the White House.