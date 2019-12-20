Column: Will Washington media expose the liars who spun the Trump-Russia hoax?

Glenn Greenwald of the Intercept and Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone are not conservatives. They are of the left. And they are pushing for answers.

They note that some news organizations are beginning to question their reporting, but not quickly or loudly enough.

I don’t know what the rules of journalism are in Washington. I’m from Chicago.

Washington is too fancy for me. I’d get lost in that modern Versailles, a company town of smooth courtiers and Kemalist bureaucrats who protect the state from the people.

But in Chicago, if an anonymous source lies to you, and that leads to bogus reporting, if you’ve been used, you have an obligation to your readers, viewers and your craft.

You are obliged to burn them down and expose them for what they are.

The Russia hoax caused great damage to the credibility of institutions essential to a functioning republic, including the the FBI, the intelligence services, the presidency, Congress and, yes, even journalism.