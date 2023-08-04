A recent guest column titled “Democracy still at risk with Trump” caught my eye and attention. The opinion piece is indeed filled with opinions, name-calling and diatribes against Trump and his supporters in general. But no facts. Very disappointing on several levels. Before my rebuttal, let me make it clear I did not like Trump, nor do I like his hyperbolic rhetoric and behavior. But let’s look at what his administration accomplished.

We all have our own opinions but must share real facts. So, here are some facts: Under Trump’s administration in 2019 we experienced the lowest poverty rate since records began in 1973 (10.5% -www.census.gov/data). In my opinion that was primarily due to the “unpatriotic Republicans” (guest columnist’s words) passing tax and regulation reforms.

Furthermore, the bottom 20% of our population grew their wealth by 34%; top 10% grew their wealth by 9%; middle 70% grew by 15% in the 3 years of Trump’s tenure -prior to the pandemic.

During the Trump administration, illegal immigration was vastly lowered, we as a nation became truly energy independent, we had low inflation, there were no global wars, our military was strengthened, and the U.S. was generally respected by our allies (especially Israel) and feared by our adversaries.

Life in the U.S. was generally good – despite the “mean tweets” and constant media vs Trump acrimony. So how was he rewarded? Because the media and some politicians declared him a threat to our democracy, Trump was impeached twice, once for making a phone call and then by endorsing a rally.

He is currently being indicted for activities that we’ve seen before from the Democrat party that were ignored. Current revelations suggesting illegal activity by Hunter and Joe Biden are being ignored by the media and dismissed by the Democrats.

So who is a threat to democracy? True, Trump questioned the 2020 election results, but so did Democrats question the 2016 results. The difference being Trump did so more aggressively because that’s what he does. Trump is not a threat to our democracy. Radical anti-Trumpers are.

That’s not calling any one person by name, but if the shoe fits……