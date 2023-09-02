This Labor Day, we take time to remember the sacrifices made over many decades by the thousands of working men and women across Illinois.

Today's diverse, inclusive labor movement advances the hopes and aspirations of all working people to build a stronger, more equitable America.

When workers unite in a union we turn low-paying jobs into good jobs that pay family-supporting wages.

When we stand together, we strengthen our health care and retirement security and have the power to demand safety, respect, dignity and equality in the workplace.

We raise standards for everyone, lifting up entire communities. Working people in unions protect our fundamental freedoms and create democracy on the job that ensures everyone has a voice and we all have a seat at the table.

When working people unite to negotiate for fair treatment and a living wage, the benefits enable a better life for entire families across generations.

The modern labor movement is open to everyone and strives to leave no worker behind. By standing together in unions and organizing for a brighter future for our families, working people in every type of job and every corner of our nation are strengthening America's democracy and renewing promise for generations to come.

This Labor Day, we celebrate Teamsters who ratified the most historic collective bargaining agreement in the history of UPS. The five-year contract protects and rewards more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters nationwide, raising wages for full- and part-time workers, creating more full-time jobs, and securing important workplace protections, including air conditioning.

We stand in solidarity with all our union sisters and brothers who have the benefit of a voice on the job and we encourage other workers to organize and stand in solidarity for fairness.

In a testament to the good deeds of working families, Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly will be awarding We Are One Community grants totaling $16,500 to several charities at our annual Labor Day picnic. Additionally, we will present Richland Community College Foundation with more than $10,000 to provide scholarships for veterans and their families.

The union member is, first and foremost, a citizen of our community with the heart to give back and make it better for future generations.

On Labor Day, let’s celebrate all working people and extend our heartfelt support for safe and fair workplaces. Happy Labor Day.