Bickering between billionaire sports owners and major metropolitan cities over who is going to pay for a new stadium is eye-rolling cliche. Until it’s your team in the crosshairs.

St. Louis Rams fans know well what can happen — a 28-year-old facility still deemed good enough to hold a Beyoncé concert on Monday was considered outdated for the NFL at 21 years old, and the owner moved the team to L.A. and got his expensive stadium -- that he shares with another team.

In their long history, the Chicago White Sox have threatened to move many times, and now 87-year-old owner Jerry Reinsdorf is bringing back that possibility when his team’s lease at Guaranteed Rate Field is up in six years.

In a story published by the business outlet Crain’s Chicago Business on Monday, reporter Greg Hinz wrote: “Knowledgeable sources say Jerry Reinsdorf, the team’s majority owner and chairman, is considering moving the organization from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport when the team’s lease expires just six years from now.”

Hinz added that “among the possibilities are moving to a new stadium in the city or suburbs, or even relocating to Nashville.”

If the team leaves its current location for another in the Chicago area, they’re still the Chicago White Sox. If they go to Nashville or somewhere else, that tragedy would have shockwaves felt even in Central Illinois.

Guaranteed Rate Field, where the White Sox play, is just a few years older than St. Louis’ football dome (now known as The Dome at America’s Center), but much like the dome, was outdated almost as soon as it was built.

Finished in 1991 after Reinsdorf had threatened to move to Tampa Bay, “new” Comiskey Park was the last of the ballparks built before the “retro-classic” style that became the MLB standard.

But, as with the Rams in St. Louis, the stadium atmosphere has never been the issue at White Sox games — it’s been the product on the field keeping fans away. Other than a few great years and some fun stretches, the team has been mediocre at best. The current group that was supposed to bring success back to the North side failed to live up to expectations and another rebuild is on the horizon with Reinsdorf firing his longtime front office of Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn on Tuesday.

But while winning would have helped, for a variety of reasons, mostly having to do with decisions made in radio and, later, TV rights more than 50 years ago, the White Sox have long played second fiddle to the Cubs in Chicago, and even more so in Central Illinois. KMOX and WGN made Cardinals and Cubs fans here who have passed that fandom down generations.

Still, even in Central Illinois, everyone knows at least one White Sox fan — maybe more.

And it’s just not just those White Sox fans who lose if the team leaves the Chicago area.

We’re fortunate in Central Illinois to have the pro sports options we do within driving distance in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

But while St. Louis has done a good job of trying to replace the Rams with an XFL franchise and an MLS franchise, those aren’t NFL teams. Who knows if the XFL will even be around in two years? And while more Americans get into soccer every year, the MLS isn’t the highest level of soccer being played in the world — it’s just not the level of product the NFL is.

Many local Bears, Packers and Chiefs fans will tell you they often caught their favorite teams in St. Louis during that era because tickets were cheaper and easier to get.

White Sox games are a similar outlet. Tickets aren’t in demand as Cubs games and are at least a little more affordable for families — I promise you there are Sox fans in Central Illinois for this exact reason. Also, with no White Sox, the ticket demand for Cubs games will only go up.

Who knows who will win the battle between the Reinsdorfs and the municipalities where a new stadium could be built? But losing another pro sports option — especially a more budget option — would be bad for both Chicago and Central Illinois sports fans.