I have the honor to be the Senior Class President for the Decatur MacArthur class of 1983, and we just completed a weekend that might have been absolute and pure emotional and relationship nirvana.

It may have had a few dings, but what unfolded before me was bigger, faster and stronger than anything I could have conceptualized. It was transcendental and it was one of those rare and tender celebrations that are life-changing and altering.

I had a couple Presidential wants for our reunion. One, I wanted all the diversity that we had in high school. I wanted a multicultural meld just like the one that filled our young spirits and turned them into open and wiser souls. I wanted every walk of life represented and I was not going to have a Caucasian reunion or an Africa-American reunion. The committee focused our attention on complete and total diversity. The second thing I wanted was a cost-effective and inclusive event. I wanted no one left out because of cost. We fought for all we could get for every dollar spent.

When the talented and beautiful Gail (Roberts) Fyke started pushing me to begin the year-long process in July of 2022 I was hesitant. Scared, in fact. The thought of trying to get all the moving parts in place was overwhelming. I felt like the captain of the Titanic and all I saw was icebergs all around me.

However, Gail, Mark Drain, Randy Reid, Lola King, Rob Albers, his organizing wizard wife Maryann and my wife Ranee, with a cast of dozens. sprang into action. An army of dear friends rallied to creatively put on an event that was a tidal wave of emotion, joy and tender renewal of friendships that were created 40 years ago.

We planned a night at Rob Albers' farm for a Friday and a dinner at Daugherty’s for Saturday. The Alberses unrolled their home to us in the most gracious and openly kind way you can for close to 100 classmates and their spouses. The Friday gathering was so nerve-racking, and the Albers took all the rattling nerves out of the equation. Their grace, enthusiasm and understanding of how to use their farm as a gathering venue was so stress-reducing and all was in place for the army to assemble.

Gail Fyke and our talented data collector Lola King were intrepid. They kept reporting the RSVP numbers to me and the statistics and measurables were encouraging, but you never know what people are truly thinking when you reach out over 40 years of the time and space continuum.

Things I never thought about reared their ugly heads. In high school, many people told me high school was not a good time for them and a time to forget.

I had a hard time in high school for personal reasons, but my high school friends saved my life. I had no mental or physical scaring from those tender years. I was the life of the party to hide the pain that hit me when my mother died when I was a freshman. I went to school the next day after her death because I needed my friends while a raged against the world and my God. They kept me sane. I never thought other people’s sanity would be impaired by high school conflicts.

Yet we as a class committee pushed on through my concerns and fears. We kicked and clawed and searched by stalking people of Facebook. We canvased neighborhoods.

Mark Drain designed our contact book, putting together all the information for all the people we found, and we stayed on point trying to find people like bloodhounds on the scent. Mark and Decatur Blue put together the search book that we worked so hard to assemble and Randy Reid’s beautiful art adorned it and the t-shirts we had made up. We searched and searched for every Macarthur General we could find and waited.

On July 14, 2023, I sat in Rob and Maryann’s barn and prayed. I prayed all our calls and cry outs would be heard and slowly each member of almost 100 of 250 MacArthur Generals began to walk up the gravel highway to the Albers’ estate. They came from Israel, Seattle, Houston and across the street from MacArthur.

Close to 100 class of ‘83 MacArthur Generals began to hug, dance with glee, scream, cry and the sky was filled with laughter. The barn was filled with faces that had not laid eyes upon one another for 40 years and you would have thought they had just seen each other yesterday.

Saturday morning, we took a tour of MacArthur, and we asked each tour member to bring school supplies and personal hygiene supplies for a donation and we filled one of the storage rooms at MacArthur with a gift of love, compassion and sensitivity. The Generals of the past showed love to present Generals walking the hallways.

At all the events we fell into each other. Fears of what we look like now in or 58-year-old bodies vanished as the explosive joy of seeing each other filled our hearts and minds. The color of our skin vanished as we hugged brothers and sisters we had in the hallways at MacArthur. Politics didn’t matter only the number of children and grandchildren we took pride in filled the rooms we were in. There were stories of past glories, loves and teachers we loved and ran from. Gary Street bravely rose to speak to the class about colon rectal cancer and getting checked. Who knows how many lives he saved that night?

There was so much love I cried with every hug and handshake. The unbridled, unsolicited and unconquerable love our class had for each other sprayed all over us like April showers. Every hope and dream the committee had multiplied into a lovefest.

A lovefest for the ages.