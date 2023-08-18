I was in a fast-food restaurant the other day minding my own business and not doing much of anything. I was munching on my fries and sipping my soda, feeling glorious about the warm weather and the sunbeams dancing on my skin. It was an average day that became extraordinary.

I was reading a magazine and then they walked in. An elderly couple came in slowly. He was pushing her in a wheelchair and extending every inch of himself, straining, laboring and then he pushed her up against a table.

After stationing her and making sure she was safe, he got a napkin to gently clean her face as she stared in an inanimate way. She appeared sadly disconnected from her male partner’s efforts, yet the man continued with his tasks.

He kissed her forehead gently and then he went to the counter to order. He put in his order, paid the cashier, and then hurried to his partners side and immediately grasped her hand and he began to talk. She simply continued to stare.

The counter staff brought one cheeseburger, one order of fries and a single cup that the man walked over to the soda machine to fill with ice and beverage. He sat. He gave her a drink. He cut up the food and fed her by hand. Painstakingly and tediously, he took morsel after morsel and fed her like a mother bird feeds her hatchlings.

I could not stop watching. I started to feel embarrassed at my need to gaze at the spectacle in front of me. I just sat their forgetting about my magazine transfixed on something unfolding front of me that made me feel odd and uncomfortable. It was like a wreck in a major NASCAR race. You don’t want it to happen, yet you cannot take your eyes of it while the kaleidoscope of damage fills the TV screen.

A sadness washed over me as I watched him feed her and through the entire ordeal, he never took one bite. He cared for her in a steady rhythmic way that emitted message of compassion, care, and intense commitment.

As the moment went on the gentleman bumped the drink and it spilled on the floor. He said something about the accident and began to get up slowly. I couldn’t wait. I had to interject myself, so I ran and got some napkins to clean the spill. I then refilled the drink before the elderly caretaker could rise. The entire time he kept saying over and over, “That’s not necessary son. I can clean the mess.” I just kept sopping up moisture.

I placed the drink next to him and asked if I could do anything else for him. He thanked me graciously and said I had done enough for him and his wife.

It was his wife. I had gotten a needed clue to unsolved the mystery I was I was trying to unravel. I introduced myself and said my aid needed no thanking.

He then began to open like a folding chair on a 4th of July picnic. In soft and loving tones, he introduced his wife and himself. She never moved and he made me feel even though she was locked away from the proceedings he included her like she was actively engaged.

He told me they had been married 52 years and that she was suffering from dementia and had lost the ability to remember the many things about her life with him. Her mind and abilities to communicate readily had waned as her disease spread through her lovely being.

He waxed nostalgic about four children he raised with her and the eight grandchildren they both adored. He went on and on about a family that was obviously everything to them both. I was caught up in his words of deep love that was wrapped around them both like moss grows on a beautiful tree. It was mesmerizing.

I was speechless. For many of you who know me and for those of you who don’t, I talk a lot. I mean, I’ll be in my casket when I die thanking you for attending my funeral. And yet for what seemed like forever, I just stood their silently transfixed and immobile as his story danced in my ears.

I thanked him for his time and sat down to finish my meal and read my article. Hoping against hope that I could stop staring at them. I wanted to let them have their moment and to have minutes of peace.

I was staring out the window again when as they were leaving the gentleman walked over to me and asked me if I was married. I said, “Yes, to a woman that is a pit bull. She is tough and she is my world.” As my words came out, he gave me a glowing smile and said, “They are the best kind. They never quit.” I replied, “No sir, the word 'quit' was left out of her dictionary.”

He leaned over and asked if he could give me some advice. He did it like he was intruding on me and all I wanted to hear was every single word that came out of his mouth.

He said, “You obviously love your wife.” He paused and drawled out, “Never leave her alone when she feels alone. Never crowd her when she’s crowded. Love her like she’s the only blanket in a blizzard.” His smile was effervescent.

He put his hand on my shoulder and again thanked me for the help I gave him. He went over to his wife. He dutifully cleaned his wife and table then pushed her out the door talking to her saying sweet nothings while she stared straight ahead.

I teared up and thought how lucky I was to be there.