The CO2 pipeline is within 10 miles of my house in Ohlman. I should be safe from the fallout if the pipes explode like it did in Mississippi. The gas is explosive and it does not rise. it sinks and spreads out about 1300 feet in every direction. It stays that way for a long time. You cannot drive as our engines will not start.

My biggest concern should also be yours. When the CO2 is driven under our feet it will seep through the rocks and make our drinking water dangerous to drink. The large aquifer is in 14 counties and supplies water for 500,000 people. It will affect everybody’s water, not just the local wells. This is not like an oil or natural gas pipeline. The CO2 pipeline is a toxic hazardous waste pipeline that is highly explosive.

P.S. One pipeline is on it's way to Decatur.

Anne Marty, Ohman