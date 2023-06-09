Has it ever occurred to the Republicans that there is someone else in their party who might be qualified to be president of the United States? Perhaps better qualified that Donald Trump?

Why is he entitled to do questionable things that are brushed aside or ignored? The way he reacted to losing the election has never been addressed. There is an investigation of the riot in Washington but what about the call to Georgia to find 11,500 votes? Or how he asked Pence to declare him president and Pence had guts enough to deny him and he then threw Pence under the bus causing the rioters to chase Pence as a traitor? In fact he called Pence a traitor to rioters. Don’t we require some character of our president?

When the FBI raided his home and took boxes of classified material away, the FBI is attacked. With Trump's record of lying, why do you question the FBI? And where is his tax return? We all know why he has stalled delivering it, don’t we? If he waits long enough it will be forgotten.

Do you want to be elected so badly you compromise your party's integrity? Do you realize what this is doing to our democracy? This game is too risky to continue.

If you don’t agree with Democrats polices, what are you going to do? If you have read any books written about him there was a lot going on behind the scenes to keep him from doing something that would harm the government.

Barbara Bush once said “Isn’t there anyone else but a Bush to run for President?" Isn’t there anyone else in the Republican Party who will run for President? Someone who is honest, truthful, clean mouth, and will discuss what his policies are and not blacken his opponent? Please find someone.

Leona Bray, Decatur