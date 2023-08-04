I have been mystified ever since Donald Trump appeared on the national political scene, wondering how people see him worthy of holding office. We are beginning a new campaign for President and polls show large numbers of Americans support Trump. I am again mystified.

There have been other candidates for President with backgrounds of corruption. However, most tried to hide it. The accusations by numerous women that he sexually forced himself on them was the only part of his past he attempted to hide. He made no attempt to hide all the swindles he pulled on countless numbers of honest businesspersons. He seems to have no shame or guilt regarding the honest workers he cheated. Despite these well-known facts, he was elected President.

Trump supporters say they like what he has done; they like how he gives it to you straight; they like how he looks out for the American worker. To protect the American worker, he imposed tariffs on goods imported from China. This cut the flow of Chinese goods and materials into America, but it also increased the cost of those imported goods. Computer chips were soon in very short supply which hit American workers and many industries very hard. Did Trump not anticipate that China would respond?

He claimed he would drain the swamp. Instead, he hired more billionaires in his administration than have ever worked in American government.

He said he would bring back wonderful clean coal. Coal production continues to decline, and more coal workers lost their jobs.

He claimed as President he would be too busy to play golf. He played golf 250 times while in office, a Presidential record.

He eliminated the National Security Office Pandemic Unit. Thus, when COVID came to America, the group that should have been the front line in organizing and leading the fight against COVID was non-existent. The Trump response to COVID was a disaster. He claimed it would go away without a vaccine. He also made false claims about treatment, severity and longevity. He had no idea of how to handle a crisis of this magnitude. Over one million Americans died from COVID complications.

Supporters claim he is the voice of the American worker. Ironically, he striped workers of rights, repealed overtime protections, rolled back workplace safety rules. His tax cuts legislation will, by 2027, give the very richest an 83% tax cut. While more than half of all Americans will pay more in taxes.

People claimed he was a successful businessman who would get the government in shape. The success he had in business was limited as he had many failures, many at the expense of the businessmen he cheated. He banks with an institution that is notorious for helping launder drug cartel money. No other reputable bank would do business with him. Ask yourself this question, “What kind of people are refused service from almost all reputable banks?” He claimed he would eliminate the national debt. Instead, he increased it by 60%.

You notice that I haven’t said anything about his indictments or his treasonous behavior of trying to overthrow an election. Personally, I think that without the indictments, there is adequate evidence not to support him.

I know he claims the indictments are all political. There is one big fact that stands in the way of that argument and makes his claim just as bogus as the thousands of other lies he has told. These investigators are fully aware of the current political environment. They know there are millions of people who support Trump and who would do almost anything for him. Given this environment, it would be in their personal best interests not to indict Donald Trump.

But special counsels are finding such strong proof of criminal acts, that they have no choice but to indict. They would love it if there were no evidence, and they could give Trump a clean bill of health. They realize indictments may create societal unrest. But the evidence is strong. These people are masters of understanding and interpreting the law. Who are you going to believe, them or a shameless liar?

In 2018 he made a statement that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and kill someone and not lose any votes. I thought the man had to be nuts. But I was wrong. He knew his supporters far better than I did or that I do. His statement appears to be very close to the truth, and I don’t understand it.

If you are a Trump supporter, I would ask that you care enough about your country to support someone who is not a bully, a liar, a cheat, and as the mounting evidence builds, someone not a criminal. Our country and the issues we face are too important to squander another term in office to an individual who thinks only of himself and places no value on the institutions of democracy. As such, he has no business holding any elected office.