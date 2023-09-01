With the coming presidential candidate debates we, the people, are presented with the opportunity to select our federal and state leaders. What are our responsibilities in this selection process? For me, it is hearing the presentations from both the left and the right. Then, begin the process of adding up the pluses and minuses of both sides.

My definition of what I consider pluses are: A stable economy that helps all who want to participate in in; energy independence; a military that is capable of defending us; a stable and secure immigration structure, not open borders; adjudicate all law breakers, not just those of the opposing political party; nurture a healing of our divided society; support the natural bond between parent and child; no deviations from the basics of education, these basics do not include sex changes of pre-adult children, it shows the mindset of those in charge.

Aside from Biden and Mr. Trump, it is too soon to evaluate the other candidates in both parties.

First, President Biden: he has been on the wrong side of every one of my pluses. Why re-elect him and continue the devolution of our country? There are two other reasons to not re-elect him. First, his willingness to lie to the American people. Example, he publicly admitted that he lied when he advocated and signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. In reality it is a slush fund for big green energy providers. Second, his disregard for the wellbeing of the thousands of illegal immigrant children who were encouraged to come here without their families. An untold number of these children are now work slaves, sex slaves, etc. The New York Times exposed the fact that the administration had no plans to protect these children. I’ll add a third reason. It was his four-year very public refusal to recognize his seventh grandchild. He changed his attitude when he saw that his refusal was negatively affection his poll numbers.

As for the former President Trump: Everyone remembers those years when he was President, especially the economy that was working for all who wanted a job. There were other positive policies that strengthened our country. They were being accomplished all the while his being falsely accused of everything from being a Russian agent to making a phone call to a foreign leader. The Democrats still, to this day, will not say that he was fairly elected in 2016, claiming election fraud.

Trump’s big minus is that he has difficulty getting past losing the 2020 election. As long as he keeps looking backward, he won’t be looking, and moving the country, forward. This backward look pre-dates the current court cases initiated by the Democrats. These cases reinforce his look backward so he can defend himself.

Trump said recently that he now had the facts justifying his claim of losing the election by fraud. Great, if that proves to be the case. If not, then he needs to move on. The question is, can he?

Should he win re-election there is a very high probability of his seeking revenge. Rightly or wrongly, such an approach will only further divide the country, which, of course, the Democrats want. With increased division, the Democrats will present themselves as saviors to the country, with the proviso that they have absolute control. Remember they wanted the Department of Disinformation.

In summary, we are at war with ourselves. We must bind up our wounds and be an example to the world that democracy works. We the people can do it again. We just need leaders that can take us in that forward direction.