On January 10, 2023, Illinois Gov. Pritzker signed a gun ban law which placed an outrageous ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns.

The law also requires firearms already in possession that fit under the Democrats' fabricated and foolish definition of assault weapons to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Some of the Democrats who voted in support of the gun ban don’t know the difference between a semi-automatic gun and a fully automatic one.

Recently, the Illinois State Supreme court failed to strike down this unconstitutional gun ban when it issued an opinion on a gun ban lawsuit brought by some Illinois gun owners and Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins. The Illinois State Supreme Court failed to analyze our right to keep and bear arms laws.

How is that possible when the issue is that of an unconstitutional gun ban? Why do we even have an Illinois State Supreme Court if it doesn’t have the courage to apply the law?

Many of us knew this unconstitutional gun ban law would end up in the lap of the Supreme Court of the United States. But there is no good reason why it should have to. The Illinois State Supreme Court’s duty is to give us justice by interpreting the law. Clearly, that did not happen since lawful gun owners are still being persecuted by the Democrat’s unconstitutional gun ban.

We are supposed to have an independent judiciary, not one that bends to the whims of political pressure. This failure by four justices on the Illinois State Supreme Court feels like judicial tyranny.

Only a fascist government will force its citizens to register their guns and enacts laws to criminalize semi-auto gun ownership. When a state government arrogantly refuses to follow or enact laws in pursuance of the U.S. and Illinois state constitutions, their action is lawless; it’s not restrained or controlled by law, not regulated by or based on law. The function of a state constitution is to create the civil government and define its lawful powers.

Obeying the state constitution is not optional for a lawful Illinois state government, they are not all powerful and must respect the Illinois Bill of Rights. Remember too, necessary is not a constitutional argument, the legislators cannot declare something necessary and arbitrarily enact law which is contrary to the Illinois Bill of Rights.

That is wholly unconstitutional and that is exactly what the corrupt Democrat majority of the Illinois General Assembly has done. It’s important to remember, state government does not grant unalienable rights. The Illinois Bill of Rights enshrines and secures our inalienable rights from government abuse.

The Illinois state government believes they have the lawful authority to enact the gun ban because of the “police power “clause in Article 1, Section 22 of the Illinois Bill of Rights

“SECTION 22. RIGHT TO ARMS

Subject only to the police power, the right of the individual citizen to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. (Source: Illinois Constitution.)”

The “police power” clause in Article 1, Sec. 22, does not permit the Illinois Legislature to ban specific types of arms. It permits them to say you can’t take your arms into a state prison, or a state courthouse, or an insane asylum, and such like places; but it doesn’t permit them to ban types of arms altogether.

Seriously, if the Democrats can lean on the police power clause to ban arms, there was never an unalienable right to arms and self-defense.