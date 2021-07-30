Alan Moor: Don't ignore economics when following science

Follow the science. That message has been repeated so often in the last several months in so many ways that it has lost all meaning. Or has it?

The takeaway I have from the COVID19 experience is science alone is not always the best policy. Socioeconomics is also important.

When it became clear that the world population was going to suffer an awful contagious disease there were many unknowns. How deadly was this virus, how was it transmitted, how do we treat it and finally how do we react?

With limited data, it soon became obvious that the elderly and individuals with compromised health were at biggest risk. Not knowing how it was transmitted and that hospitals were very likely to become overburdened, it was prudent to isolate so the virus could not be transmitted on a large scale. Emergency measures were enacted to treat the sick, try to find a treatment and race to develop a preventative vaccine.

Meanwhile we locked down everything. Isolation was mandated and human-to-human contact was discouraged. Early predictions of U.S. deaths were in the millions.

When data started showing that only the elderly and infirmed were at high risk of dying from COVID, we still isolated and commerce was still on hold. In retrospect, had we realized that science alone, by halting all but the most essential commerce, would cripple our economy to the extent that it did, we would not have continued the lockdown as we did.

Because there is risk in everything we do, we should not have been so rigid in “following the science” alone. Commerce, education and social interactions are very important to our society. Some rogue states showed that opening sooner rather than later was actually the right thing to do. So what does all this have to do with global warming?

The earth is warming. That has been clearly documented over at least the last several hundred years. It is now warming at a faster rate than in recent times.

Science clearly shows a link between more solar energy being retained and the cause – greenhouse gases (predominately CO2 and CH4) which are increasing because of human activity. Scientific models predict that the earth will continue to warm to levels that will make life uncomfortable at the least and an existential threat at worst unless we act now.

So, do we follow the science and immediately stop emitting CO2 by stopping all use of fossil fuels? The science tells us that is the solution. But there is a lot more at stake here.

Most of the world’s population still live in poverty. Do we deny them the opportunity to develop more comfortable lives in order to save us all from extinction? Clearly we need a balance between what science models tell us about the future and what matters today. Merely following the science may well preserve the Earths current ecosystem, but do a lot of damage to we human inhabitants.

Although, as I recently learned from a very good book by Steven Koonin titled “Unsettled”, the earth is warming from unknown natural causes even without human influencing.

Blindly following emerging scientific driven policies may be bad practice. While we cannot and should not ignore science advice, we need to temper any actions with socioeconomic concerns as well. Drastic upheavals of societal norms will produce more chaos than benefit.

Going cold turkey on fossil fuels will cause much more damage than will continued responsible reduction of greenhouse gas emissions without drastic upheavals of our economy. Electric cars joining our fleet of fossil fueled vehicles, yes when and where it makes sense. Alternative energy deployment, yes in conjunction with a majority base of nuclear, gas and yes some coal fired power plants.

Funding for research in search of new technologies like fusion power, carbon capture and methods to reduce solar heating all should be continued. Too rapid reduction in fossil fuel supply will hurt more of the human population than it would benefit. The world will not end in 20 years – at least not from global warming.

Alan Moor is a Forsyth resident.

