Alan Morr: A dress rehearsal for climate change?

Buckle up. You haven’t seen anything yet. Concerned about mandates and regulations that are made in the interest of public safety yet are constitutional overreaches? Stay tuned because there are lots more coming – in fact some are already here.

I’m referring to the actions being taken and being proposed to combat climate change. Full disclosure – I am not a climate change denier. The global climate is clearly warming, and, in all likelihood, human activity is exacerbating if not causing the change. But it is not an existential threat to humanity. I repeat, it is no more an existential threat to humanity than is any other peril we can imagine.

To believe that it is an existential threat is to completely ignore humanity’s ability to adapt and innovate. Yes, we need to take action to mitigate our detrimental influence on our environment. But we need to adapt as well because despite all our efforts to mitigate, the climate will continue to warm for decades, if not centuries.

Furthermore, all efforts to mitigate and/or adapt need to be balanced for economic stability. As we witnessed with the pandemic, abrupt changes (mandates) made in the sole interest of science (which was complete economic shutdown by isolating everyone) to mitigate the spread of the virus has long lasting economic chaos and personal devastation that will hobble our recovery for years.

Recommended for you…

That was in response to something that was initially deemed to be about 10% deadly. Imagine if you will, what government could do if those in charge believe a looming climate crisis will annihilate humankind. The constitution will become a mere piece of paper that is deemed to be no longer relevant and costs to mitigate be damned.

Most dire predictions of the consequences of a warming climate ignore any efforts at adaptation. Rising sea levels will kill millions of coastal dwellers is one such claim. Does anyone truly believe that humans will do nothing over the course of decades to adapt to a changing environment?

Millions more will be killed by record high temperatures. That may well be true, but warming climate means there will be warmer cold spells and cold kills far more people than does heat. (Lomborg, False Alarm, pg. 54) That means global warming will likely result in fewer temperature related deaths.

More violent storms will kill millions more people. That would be true only if no efforts were made at adaptation. A recent example of successful adaptation is New Orleans experience at surviving a massive hurricane with only one storm-related death. That was because New Orleans took action to reduce the effects of hurricanes.

The truth about climate change deaths: they are declining because of early warning and adaptation – in short, due to increased standard of living. Deaths from hurricanes and other weather related events that may be more severe than those of past are actually less lethal per event even though our population has increased. (Lomborg, False Alarm, Pg. 74) As Lomborg points out, increasing living standards (wealth) reduces climate change deaths more than reducing carbon emissions has or will likely have.

All of this is not to argue that we should do nothing about climate change except learn to deal with it. Rather we need to make reasoned actions to mitigate and adapt. Don’t ban fossil fuels, instead gradually wean from them until alternatives can pick up the pace at competitive cost. For the argument that wind and solar are already cost competitive, include availability in any such cost comparatives. Conventional power production has almost 100% availability; wind not so much and solar obviously not. When availability is considered, alternatives (with no conventional base) don’t compete so well.

I recommend the following books to get a better understanding of the climate change problem and possible solutions: Bill Gates, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,“ which clearly outlines the scope of the problem; Bjorn Lomborg, “False Alarm,” which clearly outlines the perils of crying wolf; and Steven E. Koonin, “Unsettled,” which questions the validity and accuracy of climate change forecasting models.

Actions based on science but tempered with socioeconomics will win the day. And save humanity. But will our elected politicians lead us to do the right thing? Or mandate their beliefs?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0