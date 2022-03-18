ALAN MORR: Can we change course?

A pandemic, climate change and war. Any one is a significant problem. Put them together and we are in a perfect storm.

Add to that, the commander-in-chief of our U.S. vessel seems incapable of changing course to avert further disaster. His response to the pandemic – shut down the economy, wear masks and get vaccinated or fired. Oh, and we will pay you for an extended time for not working. His response to a changing climate – stop any further production of fossil fuels before alternatives suffice. And the war – did nothing to stop it before it began for fear of antagonizing the aggressor.

Now, with all those disasters, one would think the U.S. administration would change course as conditions change. The pandemic is largely over (thanks mostly to God and natural selection). So not much can or should be done to further mitigate the virus’ spread. A gradual return to normal economic activity is occurring despite some misguided efforts late in the pandemic such as too much stimulus, vaccine mandates, mask mandates and efforts to test everyone. Dealing with the aftermath is now the pandemic problem.

Inflation is rampant as too much money (government infused) chases too few goods (due to pandemic shutdowns). Increasing fuel price is a dominant factor in such inflation which hits low income folks the most. How is the administration addressing that facet? Well, that brings us to climate change and the war in Europe.

How do we reduce the use of fossil fuel that is the predominant driver of man’s contribution to climate change? Simple answer is – reduce supply. That is the easiest and quickest way to reduce use. But, and here is where the Biden administration erred, such rapid reduction in supply without a corresponding reduction in demand will drive prices up.

That is a consequence they surely anticipated. What they didn’t anticipate was another event that would restrict supply even further than they deemed “acceptable” - the war. Doubling, even perhaps tripling oil and gas prices has a spiraling effect on inflation.

Doesn’t it seem reasonable to address this short term real problem rather than remaining inflexible on actions to address a potential future problem. Unleashing, even promoting, the U.S. oil and gas industry would drive fuel prices down.

That will not only keep more cash in the U.S. and help reduce inflation but will definitely hurt Russia and help our European allies. Climate change is a long term problem that can best be addressed by reducing fossil fuel demand before supplies are cut. Decreasing US oil production does nothing to reduce global production or global demand. So why not produce here?

Will Biden – can Biden – change course in this perfect storm?

Alan Moor is a Forsyth resident.

