ALAN MORR: Election methods remain in question

I have questions about our last two major elections.

In 2020, I understand why Trump got more votes than he did to win in 2016 (63 million). After all, his administration created a vibrant economy where the poverty rate reached an historic low (2019, 10.5% of people in poverty), a foreign policy that produced the Abraham Accords, convinced North Korea to stop aggressive bomb and missile tests, put China trade with the U.S. on a more level trading field, we became the world’s dominant energy producer and illegal border crossings were being reduced and controlled.

Lower taxes and regulations were spurring prosperity, innovation and government tax revenue. So it made sense that Trump would garner more votes in 2020 (74 million).

What I don’t understand is how Biden got even more votes in 2020 (81 million). He even got more votes than did a young charismatic Obama in 2008 and 2012 (69 and 66 million respectively). Biden is neither young nor charismatic. He rarely campaigned and had no apparent platform except for being never Trump.

I believe he was elected because of the relaxed structure to the voting processes across the land due to the COVID Pandemic and the $419 million Zuckerberg, CEO of META, gave to facilitate the voting process (Zuckerberg election spending was orchestrated to influence 2020 vote according to the New York Post). That his money was largely distributed by liberal operatives in primarily swing states might have had a lot to do with it.

Mail-in ballots and remote drop boxes were ubiquitous. Ballots in some states were sent to all registered voters, whether they wanted to vote or not. And voter registration rolls are notoriously bloated with out-of-date registrants.

For these and a variety of other reasons, fraud could have been much higher than in previous elections, but even if true would be virtually impossible to prove. Regardless, Biden is our current President.

Regarding our 2022 election, polling of the general population just before the election showed that over 70% said the nation was headed in the wrong direction. Yet we re-elected those who are leading us in that direction. How could that happen?

Assuming the 70% poll is correct, a much larger percentage of the 30 percenters came out to vote while a much smaller percentage of the 70 percenters voted. Why?

It’s not logical to me that those who thought we should stay the course would be more interested in voting than those who thought not. The Republican National Committee has concluded the reason was a well-organized effort by the Democrats to get their voters out. The RNC has stated that will also be their focus in the future.

While I agree that strategy will more equally compete with the Democrats, I think overall it’s a really bad idea. Why would we want elections to be determined by actions of energized partisan activists? Wouldn’t we rather have elections determined by individual voter’s decisions and initiatives?

Blanket advertising on all media outlets is bad enough. Why tip the scales by partisan activists harvesting votes? Mail-in voting should be by request and granted only for cause. That will obviate dubious ballot harvesting.