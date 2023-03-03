What would you say is the most important responsibility of a U.S. President? My view of the President’s most important task is foreign policy. Congress drives domestic issues and often weighs in on foreign policy. But foreign policy is primarily the responsibility of the President. The President is the “decider” on this front. So, how have our last two Presidents done? Here is my take.

Within a few weeks of taking office, Trump met with China’s president Xi Jinping at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. While we don’t know what all was discussed, we do know that Trump told XI that the U.S. just launched an attack on a Syrian air base for their using gas warfare on their citizens. That was a great way of letting the Chinese president and all other world leaders know that Trump would take action. That established Trump to be respected -- and feared -- on the world stage.

Better trade agreements with China were to follow. In Trump’s presidency, Russia made no moves to conquer, North Korea eventually stopped nuclear and missile testing and Palestine stopped missile strikes into Israel.

Contrast that to Biden who has yet to challenge China on anything. The recent balloon incident drew a lukewarm admonishment from Biden after waiting days to take action. And he has not pursued the origins of the China virus which has killed millions worldwide since 2020.

Trump moved our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem despite dire warnings that the Arab states would rebel. They didn’t. Instead, his administration managed to get the Abraham Accords, which foster relationships between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors. Biden? Expressing the desire to work again with Iran went nowhere but certainly caused angst to Israel and other Arab nations.

Trump encouraged our NATO partners to “pay their fair share” (which in this instance really meant something) and warned Europe about depending on Russia for oil and gas. NATO members did increase their contributions but ignored Trump’s warning.

On his first day as President, Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada while blessing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia. That made Russia happy and irritated Canada. Nicely done. Reward our adversary and punish an ally.

While Biden takes credit for unifying NATO against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia is actually responsible for that. Biden’s contribution was a reluctant agreement to support NATO and Ukraine after offering Zelenskyy “a ride out of Kyiv to safety,” which Zelenskyy abruptly declined. Biden’s contribution to a coalesced NATO was not screwing it up as he did in Afghanistan.

Trump defeated ISIS and maintained a stabilizing force in Afghanistan. His administration was in the process of orchestrating an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan contingent upon commitments from the Taliban. Biden announced a withdrawal date with no such Taliban checks. The result was a disaster. The Afghan military folded without our support.

We lost $7 billion worth of equipment, lost U.S. and allied lives and irritated NATO allies who were not consulted about the abrupt and total withdrawal. And the tragic mistaken killing by the US of 10 innocent Afghans in retaliation after the Taliban suicide bombing murder of U.S. troops was driven by a public desire for retribution. Yet another tragic mistake.

Trump worked with Mexico and was building a wall to slow the flood of illegal immigrants from crossing our southern border. Biden, in his few campaign speeches, made it clear that all are welcome and immediately when in office stopped the wall construction. By also reversing all Trump initiatives, we now have a literal invasion of illegal migrants with all of the associated problems of drug smuggling, wealth transfer to the Mexican cartels and U.S. costs for processing, housing and feeding migrants. The pain suffered by local border residents is incalculable. Another foreign policy fiasco.

Robert Gates, former Defense Secretary, observed in 2014 that Joe Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Robert Gates was right. Biden’s foreign policy is a train wreck. Adding to his incompetent policies, Biden chose administrators and cabinet members based on diversity and political expediency. That exacerbates his foreign policy shortcomings. No one can credibly advise him against his erroneous instincts. Trump’s team was based on merit and performance.

Biden is far more likable than Trump, but likability is not a necessary characteristic for a good President. Judgment, fortitude and decisiveness trump likability. (Pun intended.) I don’t know who from either the Republican or Democratic camps will replace Biden in 2024. I just hope that person has good foreign policy judgment for our and the world’s sake.