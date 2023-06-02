“Seek and ye shall find.” In the King James Version of the Bible, that phrase is part of a message of hope and salvation. But in the following rant, it means something far different.

Racism. Look for it and you will find it. Sexism. Look for it and you’ll find it. Homophobia. It’s there. Bigotry against whites, Blacks, Jews, Arabs – you name it. Look for it and you will find it. I’m not saying these are pervasive, systemic or if they even actually exist. But if every situation is viewed through jaundiced lenses, then it’s there.

If we are predisposed to a certain viewpoint, then we will find it in almost every situation. How crime is reported and classified is also often done with prejudice. A violent crime is a violent crime regardless of by or to whom. Calling it a hate crime only perpetuates and enhances division.

In much softer cases, an innocent comment can be misconstrued, an accidental bump, an aggression. For example, a man accidently bumps a woman. OK. Things happen. But what if the man were white and the woman Black? Or vice versa. Does that change how we react if we are the recipient of the bump? It shouldn’t and doesn’t - unless we are predisposed to look for bigotry. Maybe the bump was intentional or maybe not. In either case, the best reaction is to ignore it – even if there is no apology from the bumper.

Letting it pass may be somewhat difficult for any of us, but is particularly difficult for those that have lived in an environment rife with blatant bigotry and been the obvious recipient. A comment is made that is ambiguous in intent – it can be taken as complimentary or derogatory. Do we take it in the meanest form or let it pass in the best form?

Attitude is a mindset. We choose how we feel about everything. And those feelings are developed from sensory inputs. How can we not be aware of all these divisions, “phobias” and “isms”?

We are continually bombarded with racial and sexual differences. Media reports events in the most sensational and salacious manner, usually to include race or gender in their reporting. We cannot help but be aware of purported prejudices and bigoted actions. That alone poses a big problem to eradicate racist, sexist or phobia bias. But those who have experienced blatant bigotry are even more disposed to look for slights even when they do not exist. For them it is harder to forgive and forget. So how can we avoid perpetuating and being part of the problem?

One of my favorite actors, Morgan Freeman, said it best in a 2005 CBS interview. “The only way to get rid of racism is to stop talking about it.” Wise words that have fallen on the deaf ears of the media and politicians. Would that they instead promote another of the Bible’s wisdoms: “Love thy neighbor as thyself”.

If we could only treat others as we would like to be treated – regardless of physical differences, all would be well with our world. Attitude (prejudice) is a mindset. That mind is set by auditory and visual input. So, let’s stop talking about, and stressing, our differences. We have more in common than we have differences.