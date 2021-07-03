Alan Morr: This is what radical conservatives fear

In a recent op-ed titled “What do radical conservatives fear?” by Christine Adams, a professor of history at St Mary’s College, she gives us a brief history of the causes for the rise of Mussolini and Hitler. The article is impressive and well done – to a point.

In her final paragraph she directly addresses the question asked in the title stating, “Radical conservative politicians want to limit the ability of teachers to talk about structural racism because it might lead their sons and daughters to question the racism still embedded in the U.S.”

That statement raises many questions. What exactly is structural racism? Is it in our schools where some races have higher graduation rates? Is it in our government where we just elected a black president – twice? Is it in pro sports where one race tends to excel over others? Is it in our justice system that convicts a higher percentage of Blacks than whites according to their respective population percentages?

Could be all of those, but it also could be for other reasons that political correctness forbids discussing. Some people may simply be better at some things.

And community attitude affects our youth. Distrust of police leads to what? Nothing good comes to mind. Quite the opposite. Distrust leads to resistance and open opposition which often leads to tragedy.

Ostracizing those who seek to excel thwarts excellence. Remaining a victim is easier than breaking free from cliques and striving for betterment.

To the assertion that “racism is embedded in the U.S.”, yes, there are some with extreme prejudices that then exhibit racism. But I contend it is isolated to radicals of both races and is not systemic. To teach that it is pervasive is likely only to perpetuate the divide. In fact, to paraphrase Morgan Freeman – “the best way to eliminate racism is to stop talking about it.” The louder activists shout, the stronger becomes the divide.

Finally, the professor ties her history lesson to the present. “Will they (conservatives) also forbid teaching classes on the rise of 20th century fascism and totalitarianism because the facts make them too uncomfortable?”

This also raises a lot of questions. Who is acting like a dictator? Who has signed more executive actions in his first 100 days than any preceding president (other than FDR)? Executive actions are not unlike a King’s edicts. Who wants to relax election voting laws so that anybody (legal and illegal residents) can vote to keep the Democrat party in power? Which party is basically the media favorite? Seems to me that Democrats fit her mold much better than Republicans.

Yes, the professor of history makes for a good argument for not allowing unfettered teaching of our youth. Bias in education is not a good thing. Teaching facts should be mainstream, not opinions.

Alan Moor is a Forsyth residence.

