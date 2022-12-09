ALAN MORR: What Trump really might have meant

Once yet again, Donald Trump has ignited a media firestorm over one of his tweets seemingly suggesting the Constitution should be terminated.

To be more precise, his tweet did not imply total termination, just the part about elections, which is somewhat odd because the Constitution does not address fraudulent elections after they have been certified.

His tweet in part said, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”. This was in response to Elon Musk revealing communications between Democrat operatives, the FBI and possibly government employees and Twitter content moderators.

While ignoring the Constitution is indeed what his tweet implies, let’s unpack what might have transpired and what that might mean.

If there indeed was a concerted effort by Democrats in office and the FBI to cause willing Twitter employees to stifle conservative posts and the infamous Hunter laptop story, then that’s a big deal. The Supreme Court has affirmed that the government cannot interfere with or suppress free speech through a proxy. Further, suppose that such collusion is proven and that those actions did result in fraudulently electing Biden, then what should be done?

The Constitution does not address this “unlikely” scenario. So whatever is done is outside the Constitution and would have to be handled by Congress and/or the courts. Could this have been what Trump meant?

Trump often uses hyperbole (some call them lies) to make his points. Could that have been the case here and what he meant was that any recourse is outside the Constitution?

I certainly don’t know, but the media seems to know for sure that Trump is clearly still out of his mind by advocating the termination of the Constitution. He may be, but my life and most other American’s lives were certainly better under his administration. I’m willing to cut him some slack here.

Sadly though, as so often the case, Trump’s inelegant or hyperbolic statements allow the headline-driven media to ignore the real issue and instead focus their reporting on Trump.