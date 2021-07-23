Alfred Lubrano: I can fly the flag, love my country, and know its failings at the same time

Our house came with an American flag.

It seemed to complement our Small Town, U.S.A., zeitgeist. So we let it fly, enjoying its snap and rustle.

Because it was old, however, it quickly grew tattered and moldy and had to be taken down. Fearing that my new South Jersey neighbors would think I was with ISIS, I waited until dark of night to remove it.

We went flag-less for five years until July 4, when we put up a new Old Glory gifted to us by my brother-in-law, Alec, who explained that people on the political left like him “are patriots, too.”

I figured we’d keep it waving at least through the Olympics. Our water polo athletes need all the support they can get.

As we set about attaching the flag to its pole, I got to thinking about Alec’s words and realized that this was no inconsequential act: Showing the Stars and Stripes can be fraught business these days.

The flag has grown politicized, more specifically linked in the public square, rightly or wrongly, to Donald Trump and people who follow him.

As the New York Times, currently in a spat on social media for expressing thoughts about the flag, observed, “Today, flying the flag ... is increasingly seen as a clue ... to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.”

As a person who loves his country — while remaining aware of its myriad blemishes and deficiencies — I’ll put up my brother-in-law’s flag.

One detractor, however, is my daughter.

She’s been ambivalent about the emblem on the porch. “I’m not saying there aren’t great things in this country that I appreciate,” she told me. “But we still live with racism and sexism and other things. There are lots of ways to show you’re patriotic other than flying a flag: Donate to charity, fight for equality, be a kind citizen.”

I get all that. But I’m still a flag man.

One big reason I revere the flag, I think, is the indoctrination I received as a kid at P.S. 177 in Brooklyn in the 1960s. Occasionally, boys like me, who had to dress like insurance salesmen in white shirts and ties during assembly, were made to carry giant flags anchored in below-the-waist harnesses that constricted our ... laps, shall we say.

We were essentially told that the American flag meant so much more than any of our stinking lives did.

That fostered the belief that if I were to somehow trip and allow the precious cloth to swipe the floor, the Earth would split open in an outer-borough cataclysm and swallow up me, Mrs. Moss, and all my classmates, who — along with Abe Lincoln — would curse me through eternity for the unspeakable desecration.

My other source of flag respect comes from my Army sergeant father, who fought in Korea. He once told me that whenever he was in a place where that banner flew, it meant he could breathe a little easier, at least for a while.

What I tell my daughter is that I can still love the symbol of America without condoning all of its flaws. Uncle Sam is like many other family members who can do you proud and do you dirty, often in the same weekend.

I would never burn the flag, I told her. But neither would I ram a flagpole into the belly of a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

It’s hard for me to understand people who say of America, “Love it or leave it.” I’m more in the camp of James Baldwin, who said, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

To comprehend this country, you need to be able to simultaneously hold within your head endless lists of contradictory actions and attitudes:

The nation that was settled by pioneers who endured deathly conditions made a genocidal science of eliminating much of the Indigenous population.

The country conceived in “liberty and equality” by rich gentry declared freedom from an aging empire in one breath while enslaving, raping, and killing Africans to build a new republic in the next.

The country fought to liberate Europe from tyranny during WWII; in the years bracketing that war, between 1882 and 1968, America lynched at least 3,446 Black people.

Ultimately, for me, the flag is the embodiment of an ideal — a kind of promise, both solemn and sacred — of a country that’s yet to be: the America on the horizon, the America of our dreams.

Alfred Lubrano is a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

