Allen C. Guelzo: Objections to 1619 Project’ grow

The historians’ protests were waved-away. But as the Times rolled forward with plans to repackage “The 1619 Project” as a history curriculum for K-12 schools, investigative journalists such as Cathy Young, John Murawski and Philip Magness began poking still more holes in the Project’s claims.

One historian whom Hannah-Jones actually had consulted for the Project revealed that she had counseled against making the claim that the American Revolution had been designed to defend slavery, only to be shunted aside. This forced the New York Times issued a grudging “update” in March.

In May, according to inside sources, the Times pressed hard for the Pulitzer Prize Board to award the Project one of its annual prizes. But the board would only grant a Pulitzer to Hannah-Jones for her lead essay, and only for “commentary.” Even that, wrote Peter Wood, the president of the National Association of Scholars, was little more than “a power play in which, at great expense in both money and reputation, The New York Times has attempted to intensify racial resentment and accelerate identity politics.”