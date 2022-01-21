ALLISON PETTY: A fond farewell to 601 E. William St.

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976.

When I stepped into 601 E. William St. for the first time, I was terrified.

It was my first real journalism job interview. I was 23, fresh out of graduate school and locked in a perpetual losing battle with anxiety about being good enough. I’d already combed through the website and recent editions, realizing quickly that the bar for quality was high. Take the way a writer named Tony Reid had described an 18-inch Superman sculpture on display at a local comic book store.

"Sculpted from clay, his rippling physique bulges through the blue polyester outfit as, muscular arms hanging loose, he is cleverly positioned in such a way as to appear to float just above the ground. The pursuer of truth, justice and the American way has a crimson cape that drops away in a series of flowing folds that form an ode to symmetry. And above it all is that square-jawed face, framed by an errant forelock, and a look in the eyes that has just a hint of the Dirty Harry philosophy: ‘You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?’"

Clearly, no one was phoning it in. I knew I would be lucky to work there.

This was further confirmed when I heard the hum of healthy newsroom noises — click-clacking keyboards, murmured phone interviews, sarcastic jokes floating over the cubicles. A reporter in a fluorescent orange skirt strode through, carrying a Taco Bell bag and talking about a crime scene she’d been to that morning. I stifled a chuckle at overhearing wry muttered comments from someone with a British accent and perfect comedic timing, who turned out to be the same Tony Reid.

It felt like home. And for the past 12 years, it has been.

I loved it almost immediately. I loved the easy camaraderie in the newsroom, the conversations around the (eternally dirty) coffee pot. I loved looking at the big black-and-white photos in the lunchroom that showed journalists from decades earlier and knowing I was part of a legacy far beyond me. I loved meeting new people (and animals, on the Scovill Zoo beat), finding out what was important to them and writing about it.

It seeps in your bones, that kind of love. Like the ink that’s still on the walls in the cavernous room where the press used to churn every night with the stories of laws passed and broken, games won and lost, how people died and how they lived.

The Herald & Review was — and is — a tiny miracle every day. Magic that leaves a mark.

Like generations of others, I found incredible people at the Herald & Review. Every one of them has cared deeply about the community and our readers. They could all have made more money doing something with better hours. But they had all been touched by the same magic, even if there was absolutely no chance they would use such maudlin language to call it that.

The first time I spelled someone’s name wrong in print, I launched into an immediate, silent panic attack. I approached the first editor I saw, a man named Tim Cain whose desk was covered with a bright array of meaningful-looking tchotchkes, and asked him about how to file a correction. My distress was clearly visible, and he walked me through the process in a kind, patient voice that shouted down my loud internal monologue of self-loathing.

Years later, Tim Cain would perform my wedding ceremony, the same kind, patient voice leading me through my vows.

I made many more mistakes during my time at 601 E. William — so many, but I tried very hard to learn from them. I found obscure places to cry in times of stress. I ate so many vending machine dinners.

And I was proud every single day to be part of it.

Almost everything about journalism has changed since this news organization moved in, but I can tell you exactly how those reporters in 1976 felt when they looked at their bylines. I know what it meant to them to tell the stories of their neighbors.

It’s something sacred. And it goes far beyond a building.

It’ll come with us to the next one.

Allison Petty is the Midwest Regional Digital Editor for Lee Enterprises.

