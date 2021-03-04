Andrea Butler: Politicians should not be idolized

The United States’ shining example of crisis leadership has quickly begun to fall from grace.

These revelations are disturbing, but not startling. Many elected officials have twisted the truth to maintain a positive public perception, and subjected staff to unwanted advances. However, Cuomo’s rapid descent from patriotic hero to just another sleazy politician provides a lesson for the U.S. public: idolizing politicians is dangerous and foolish.

Andrew Cuomo took an oath to serve the people of the state of New York. His ability to govern in a state of emergency should not be celebrated, it should be expected. But the Trump administration had set the bar dangerously low for competent leadership, and Cuomo rode that wave to become a publicist’s dream. And we let him.

Mugs and T-shirts with the phrase “cuomosexual” emboldened across them should not be considered normal, cute or harmless. We ought to take a step back and think why a governor leading his state is somehow sexy enough to warrant a commodifiable catchphrase.

Cuomo, in his response to the pandemic, did not do anything extraordinary. To the extent that he did anything right, he was just doing his job.