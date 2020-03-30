Andrea K. McDaniels: Not all is equal with coronavirus

Across the country more than 3 million people applied for jobless benefits the week ending March 21, and that number will continue to grow. How many of them will be able to make that money, which is just part of their normal income, stretch far enough to pay for basic necessities?

And that gig economy that supposedly gave people such flexibility and freedom? The other side of that story is that many people were also forced into these gigs as second jobs to make ends meet. As people are laid off, working for the likes of Uber, DoorDash and Instacart are now primary sources of income that likely don’t cover the bills.

The white collar professionals are not the ones keeping the country churning right now. It is the janitors, grocery clerks, delivery people and health care workers taking care of the sick and homebound. They are putting their lives at risk so that rest of us aren’t woefully inconvenienced. Many work with no protective gear and with hope and mercy that they won’t contract the deadly respiratory virus. And if they do, that they won’t be one of the ones to die. COVID-19 is killing young and old, healthy and ill.

Already there are stories of Amazon warehouse workers and postal employees who have contracted the virus — and many others who are scared they will be next.