Andrea K. McDaniels: Stay out of church, even for Easter

Any other year churches would be filled for Easter services Sunday.

Women would come wearing statement hats, some too big to see around from the pew behind them. Little girls would don frilly dresses and boys crisp suits, looking like miniature deacons. It would be a day when even bedside Baptists would show up for their triannual dose of the gospel. (Christmas and New Year’s are other popular days). Then they’d gather for a food coma-inducing feast afterward.

But this year, I hope the pews are empty, the sanctuaries silent.

Around the country, too many pastors are defiantly dismissing the threat of COVID-19 and continuing services. Some are even encouraging their congregants to come, rather than trying to keep them safe. That is a disservice to their members and the health and safety of everybody in the country.

Stay home. It is simple and clear. There is no room for error in the spread of this highly infectious virus. Gatherings both large and small create a risk not worth taking. Yes, even church gatherings of 10 or fewer people, like the one that has created an uproar in Baltimore, are problematic. Nobody knows where those 10 people have been the rest of the week and who they may have been exposed to. This virus is a silent contagion whose spread is hard to predict.