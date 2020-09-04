Andrew Nelms: Most recent corruption admission another reminder not to give lawmakers more taxing power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When powerful special interests believe they can “influence and reward” politicians, it usually does not bode well for the rest of us.

That is precisely what came to light when public utility Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) admitted to bribery allegations and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. In announcing the deal, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch Jr. reminded us about “the very stubborn public corruption problem we have here in Illinois.” As if we could forget.

Now that ComEd has acknowledged a years-long campaign to bribe House Speaker Michael Madigan, he too, is reportedly under investigation. And Madigan is also the subject of a $450 million lawsuit based on his role in the racketeering conspiracy. If the accusations against him prove true, Madigan will join a long list of Illinois officials involved in corruption.

Illinois is the laughingstock of the nation precisely because so often our politicians place their self-interest — and that of those who “influence and reward” them — ahead of the best interests of the taxpayers. While it is gratifying to have Lausch’s assurance that “federal investigations of corruption in Illinois are ongoing,” why would we give politicians more power in the midst of ongoing public corruption scandals?