Andrew Yang: Make tech companies pay you for your data

This needs to stop. The data generated by our activities should be owned by us. We should decide what is being done with that information. And if anyone is making money on our data, it should be us.

The California Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, offers a good model for the nation. It gives every Californian the right to know what personal information is being collected, the right to access that data, the right to know who the data are being sold to, the right to say no to sales and the right to have their personal data deleted.

The CCPA also allows consumers to select an “authorized agent” to exercise these rights on their behalf. This is big. The “authorized agent” provision opens the door for an organization or group to advocate for its members’ data rights and to collectively bargain with tech companies on the value of its members’ data.

The average citizen is completely outgunned and in the dark about how to take control of personal data. Meanwhile, the tech companies have billions of dollars and hundreds of lawyers. That’s why changing this imbalance will require collective action in a nationwide movement.

To drive this effort, Humanity Forward, a nonprofit organization, and Data Dividend Project, a new public-benefit corporation, will work to fight for people’s data rights.