ANDY MANAR: People make the difference

This summer, my colleagues and I traveled the state to talk to regular citizens affected by the skyrocketing cost of insulin, a crippling financial burden for thousands of families in Illinois, and to garner support for legislation to make Illinois the second state in the country to cap the price of insulin. We knew it would be a tough fight against powerful special interests, which is why grassroots supporters from all across Illinois who spoke up against the abuses of the pharmaceutical, pharmacy benefit manager and insurance industries were so critical.

Last week, the overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans in the legislature came together and approved Senate Bill 667, which caps the price of insulin at $100 per month, sending a clear message that our state will no longer allow the industry unfettered profiteering that takes advantage of people living with diabetes by charging exorbitant prices for life-saving insulin.

Make no mistake: this landmark moment would not have happened without the brave individuals who stepped up and shared their stories and the ordinary people, of all ages, in every corner of the state who picked up the phone to tell their legislators to support the bill.