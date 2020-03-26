Ann McFeatters: Changing vocabulary reflects COVID-19 reality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We pore over the details. If you have COVID-19, you may lose your sense of smell or taste. We going around sniffing or opening the refrigerator door.

On the phone we trade horror stories we have gleaned from the newspaper or gossip or the latest Dr. Anthony Fauci briefing, also known as the Voice of Reason.

We stop boasting about how brilliant our children are (being around them 24/7, they seem slightly more ordinary) and casually mention that we managed to stockpile 10 rolls of TP, hoping to get a reaction of envy.

We ponder SDS (sports deficiency syndrome) and wonder if we will ever again see a ball, any ball, or a puck or even a shuttlecock thrown in competition on television.

We fret over whether our hometown will become a hot spot, and what that will mean. Is it possible that 75% of all restaurants in America will fail? Is it possible we’ll have a national lockdown? What would that mean?

We develop new phrases: Pulling a Rand Paul means endangering your co-workers in the Senate before you get the results of your test, and you test positive. Going all Donald Trump means denying there’s a problem or blithely announcing it will all be over by glorious Easter morn because “we can’t let the cure (economic recession) be worse than the problem (death).”