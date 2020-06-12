Ann McFeatters: ‘Defund police’ is sending the wrong message

The fact that there is such enormous disagreement over the term enables Trump and Republicans determined to stay in power to paint it as a knee-jerk response that won’t create justice for minorities but foment all-out lawlessness and leave Americans unprotected.

We are in the middle of an historic moment that recognizes that civil rights in this country have been shunted aside for millions of our citizens. It is causing turbulence that, we should all hope, leads to fairness, justice, better trained police, less violence and less fear. Most Americans agree on that and agree that Black Lives Matter. And that groundswell should give everyone hope.

We must have a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants. We need national standards on use of police force. We need a national registry of fired police officers so bad cops don’t just move to another locality and do more harm. We need reallocation of scarce public funds to promote more social equality.

And, as Minneapolis’ thoughtful black police chief, Medaria Arradondo, said, Americans need police union contracts to be rewritten to recognize that making police officers accountable for their problematic actions is essential. He announced he is breaking off contract negotiations with his own union because hidebound, protective supervisors continue to undercut needed disciplinary action.