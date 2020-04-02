Ann McFeatters: There is still time to save the census

If you seek online help, you are online chatting with a picture of some tech dude when suddenly you see that you will be billed for something like $14.99.

This 2020 census has had a troubled start from Donald Trump’s get-go. You may recall that Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department (yes, the antiquarian billionaire oversees the census), decided to try to get a citizenship question on the questionnaire that we are required by law to complete.

The Supreme Court found that Ross lied when he said the reason for demanding that everyone must declare under law whether or not they are U.S. citizens was to enforce the Voting Rights Act. The justices said that was ridiculous and disallowed the question.

But damage was done. Millions of undocumented immigrants feared responding to the census might doom them to deportation.

The census is a required count of everyone living in the United States as of April 1. It is supposed to take less time to fill out than it takes to “drink your morning coffee.”

Ha. You could drink the whole pot in the time it takes to fill out a form under “Please Log In” that keeps going back to the start repeatedly, mocking you and double daring you to move to Canada.