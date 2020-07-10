Anthony C. Wisniewski:: Columbus statues need context, not disrespect and desecration

Somehow in the storyline, Columbus and Confederate statues have been wrongly blended as co-equal symbols of a racist past as the nation grapples with the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Does American history include painful periods of oppression against indigenous peoples? Yes. However, atoning for past transgressions best occurs by honoring indigenous peoples with their own commemorations, not by retributive anger and obliteration of Columbus statues.

How did we come to this point? As a former presidentially appointed trustee and general counsel of the congressionally chartered Christopher Columbus Fellowship Foundation, which was created in 1992 on the 500th Anniversary of his discovery of America, and as an Italian American myself, I recognize Columbus as a man willing to take great risks in search of new worlds. Whatever his personal faults, without Columbus, there would be no United States, one of the relatively few countries in the world that guarantees the rights of individuals to petition their government peacefully through demonstrations.