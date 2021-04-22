Anthony Pahnke: It’s time to build a third party

Then, it was the Whigs – yes, a third party – that emerged from among the disaffected elements of the major political forces in the 1830s. It was a party that ran candidates and won elections – including those of four presidents.

Abraham Lincoln’s successful presidential bid in 1860, as well, was part of a third party effort – that of the Republicans.

U.S. history is filled with other examples of successful third parties, such as the Populist Party, which came into being toward the end of the 20th century, spearheaded by farmers. That party’s platform – stamping out corruption in politics and reigning in corporate power – matches what many people see now as critical issues in U.S. politics.

The Populist Party and its supporters were part of the movement to create Anti-Trust legislation, including the Sherman Antitrust Act, which was passed in 1890 after years of debate, and then the Clayton and Federal Trade Commission acts.

The Populists also defended the post office and sought balanced budgets.

In Minnesota, the Farmer-Labor Party sprung into being in 1918 and eventually merged with the state’s Democrats. To this day, the full name of the Democratic Party in Minnesota is the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.