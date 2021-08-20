Arne Duncan: Address causes of gun violence

The shooting death of Chicago police Officer Ella French, the critical wounding of her partner, and the alarming increase in the number of Chicago cops who have faced gunfire this year, should prompt some serious reflection on the role of police officers in a society overrun with guns.

With Chicago experiencing one of the most violent years in history, it should further prompt even deeper reflection on our collective failure to bring gun violence under control.

Theories as to why gun violence is spiking run from COVID-19, the economy and civil unrest, to hot weather and low clearance rates. The truth is, no one knows for sure why the numbers go up and down. But we can at least ask questions.

For example, do we really expect police to prevent shootings, or merely to investigate them? Is it necessary for armed police to enforce traffic laws? Would unarmed traffic enforcers be less likely to escalate traffic stops into armed encounters? How many other nonviolent or non-criminal activities might be better addressed by non-police? And does confiscating guns by the thousands each year reduce gun violence?

The fact is, there is no correlation between the number of guns recovered and the level of gun violence. In 2016, gun recoveries rose by 25% while the number of homicides increased almost 60%. In 2020, gun recoveries rose by about 50%, the same as the homicide rate. Some years, both numbers drop.

It may feel counterintuitive, but the likely explanation is simple. The vast majority of people carrying guns are not active shooters. They simply don’t feel safe, in large part because so few shootings in Chicago are solved.

We need to reduce the incentive to steal or sell drugs by providing a way for young men who are at the greatest risk of shooting or being shot to earn a legal living. We have to give them a reason to put down their guns, a chance to heal and a chance to support their families.

Under CRED’s model, they get a stipend while they transition, counseling and life coaches to keep them on track, as well as role models and support they never had growing up. Our workers also negotiate peace treaties, intervene in online disputes, occupy “hot spots” to discourage violence, and help young people at risk earn degrees and get jobs.

It’s slow, expensive, and risky work and it’s not foolproof, but research from Northwestern University and the University of Chicago shows promise. We estimate that taking these programs to scale would cost $400 million to $500 million per year.

Expensive as all of this may sound, it’s far less expensive than the sprawling criminal justice system we have in Chicago today. Our Police Department alone costs $1.7 billion per year. Add in courts, prosecutors, jails, prisons, probation, health care for victims, lost investment and lower tax revenues due to crime, and the annual cost to Chicago is about $7 billion.

For a fraction of that $7 billion, we could house, feed and employ every one of the young men and women at risk of shooting or being shot. We could cut off the pipeline of teens into street gangs and invest in crime-plagued neighborhoods to create new housing, jobs and local-owned businesses. If we got our murder rate on par with other big cities like New York and Los Angeles, the return on investment is on the order of 20 to 1.

Treating gun violence exclusively with arrest and incarceration isn’t working. We have not had under 400 homicides in a single year since 1965, while our prison population has exploded. We already have one of the largest police forces in the country on a per capita basis. Adding more isn’t the answer.

Arne Duncan is the founder of Chicago CRED and a managing partner of Emerson Collective. He served as the secretary of education under President Barack Obama from 2009-2016.

