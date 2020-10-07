ay Ambrose: You can’t debate the confusion of 2020

“Will you shut up, man,” Joe Biden asked President Donald Trump, not while he was in a hospital bed, but at their earlier shock-and-awe altercation advertised as a debate, and he should have shut up. Biden should have, too. If they both had stood silently for an hour and a half, the nation would probably have been less agitated than by the confusion of often incoherent, tirade attempts crisscrossing each other at the same time.

It is not as simple as some have made it seem, but let’s not too quickly forget that Trump was definitely the loud-voiced, interrupting master, especially scoring points against himself with one self-denunciation standing out. That was when the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, asked him whether he would condemn white supremacists and tell them to “stand down” in violence across the country. He said sure and kept asking what group Wallace had in mind.

Biden interjected, “Proud Boys,” and Trump, while insisting it was left-wing groups such as Antifa causing the moment’s problems, said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” implying they might be needed soon.