BATEMAN: The positive signs in Macon County census numbers

If I asked for a show of hands of those excited for the 2020 Census numbers to drop, it would be a lonely crowd. To some of us anxiously awaiting to see the official population numbers for Macon County, it’s not just a number. It’s a story.

Our Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County staff have been charting these numbers closely for years. We set a strategic goal in 2017: “By the end of 2019, Attain a 0.0%-1.0% Population Growth. Stop Population Decline in the Decatur MSA.” The Decatur MSA encompasses Macon County wholly.

The U.S. Census Bureau released population figures from the 2020 Census and Macon County lost just 11 people from 2019 to 2020. The Census Bureau predicted a population loss of 997 people in that timeframe.

Decatur proper lost just 224 from 2019 to 2020. The Census Bureau predicted a population loss of 727 in that timeframe.

From our perspective, this is great news! By all accounts, we’ve stopped the population loss in Macon County. The net population change has dramatically reduced and if we keep on this trajectory, we’ll see a growth in numbers in the coming years.

Please don’t interpret this silver lining as a denial that we’ve lost population in the past decade. We have, indeed. However, I think kudos is due to the community leaders in the first half the 2010s who took the wheel and vowed to turn this ship around. They were neither discouraged nor distracted by naysayers.

Think of the significant investments made since just 2015. The list is long and includes items like the Downtown Decatur revitalization, lakeshore redevelopment, community marketing efforts, programming and construction investments at nearly every school in Macon County, new workforce training programs and talent pipelines, investments by existing industries and foreign direct investment. The list is long and there are too many positive occurrences to name. Collectively, these actions have breathed new life into our community and the numbers reflect that.

There’s a reason we push so hard to continue this positive attitude about Macon County. What we’re doing is working. A personal thanks to each of our citizens who have contributed in some fashion to improving the community around you. For those who have hesitated to get involved because perhaps you’re thinking “what difference does it make,” your efforts impact the greater good of the county. Countless opportunities exist to get involved. Ask any one of our Limitless Ambassadors how they spent their week and you’ll find a myriad of ways they were involved in the community.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Census. It was a challenge, especially in a pandemic year, but the resulting numbers are critical and not solely for funding purposes. The 10-year Census is a time to stop and take stock of our population, our perceptions, and our priorities. Everything between 2010 and 2020 were estimates. These firm numbers are an opportunity to hit the refresh button and look forward to the next 10 years.

In our Limitless Decatur & Macon County marketing assets, we highlight eighteen state and national recognitions spanning from volunteerism to global trade. We used the tagline “Something BIG is happening here” when we first launched the campaign in 2015 and I still have that feeling today.

We’re on the right track and I believe our efforts will continue to pay off. I’m placing my bets on Macon County.

Nicole Bateman is president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County

